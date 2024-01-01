"Savor the luscious taste of perfectly ripened grapes with the BREEZE Canna Grape 1g Classic Disposable. Immerse yourself in the rich and sweet essence of this smooth and flavorful grape vape sensation, crafted to indulge thesenses and elevate the aping experience.



Taste Profile:

Experience the smooth and flavorful sensation of Grape with each inhale. Let the sweet essence of perfectly ripened grapes envelop the palate, creating a vaping experience that's both indulgent and satisfying.



Most Common Effect:

Unwind and relax with Grape. This soothing and calming option is ideal for unwinding after a long day, offering a tranquil sensation that helps melt away stress and tension, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

"

Show more