"Embark on a flavorful journey with the BREEZE Canna Rainbow Sherbet 1g Classic Disposable. Dive into a whimsical blend of fruity sherbet flavors, featuring a vibrant medley of citrus, berries, and a hint of sweetness, designed to tantalize the taste buds and uplift the BREEZE Canna spirits.



Taste Profile:

Embrace the rainbow with every puff of Rainbow Sherbet. Let the delightful combination of citrus and berries transport you to a state of pure joy and relaxation.



Most Common Effect:

Experience a euphoric and uplifting sensation with Rainbow Sherbet. This colorful and flavorful option is perfect for boosting the BREEZE Canna mood and indulging in moments of pure bliss, making it an ideal choice for relaxation and enjoyment.



"

