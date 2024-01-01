"Experience the luxurious indulgence of the BREEZE Canna Strawberry Cream 1g Classic Disposable. Featuring the fresh, juicy sweetness of ripe strawberries with a subtle finish of velvety smooth cream, this vape offers a decadent and satisfying experience that's sure to delight the senses.



Taste Profile:

Delight in the harmonious blend of sweet strawberries and creamy goodness with Strawberry Cream. Let the fresh, juicy flavors and the smooth, velvety cream swirl together on the palate, creating a vaping experience that's as indulgent as it is satisfying.



Most Common Effect:

Relax and unwind with Strawberry Cream. This hybrid blend delivers a calming and relaxing experience, perfect for melting away stress and tension after a long day, allowing you to sink into a state of blissful tranquility with each puff.



"

