"Indulge in the luscious sweetness of summer with the BREEZE Canna Sweet Peach 1g Classic Disposable. Dripping with the flavor of sweet and tangy peach candy on a bed of subtle floral aromatics, this vape provides a delightful and refreshing experience that's sure to tantalize the taste buds.



Taste Profile:

Savor the sweet and juicy flavors of ripe peaches with Sweet Peach. Let the luscious sweetness wash over the palate, delivering a refreshing and invigorating vaping experience that's perfect for any time of day.



Most Common Effect:

Elevated mood and uplift spirits with Sweet Peach. This happy and uplifting vape delivers a burst of sunshine with every puff, offering a sweet and juicy peach experience that leaves you feeling cheerful and content."

