"Dive into the refreshing essence of summer with the BREEZE Canna Watermelon Wave 1g Classic Disposable. Indulge in the cool and juicy flavor of ripe watermelon, delivering a wave of refreshing satisfaction with every puff.
Taste Profile: Enjoy a slice of sweet and fresh ripe watermelon in every puff of Watermelon Wave. Let the refreshing flavor transport you to a summer paradise, where every inhale is like biting into the juiciest watermelon slice.
Most Common Effect: Experience a revitalizing and clear-headed high with Watermelon Wave. Perfect for daytime use, this vape offers a refreshing sensation that leaves the mind clear and spirits lifted, ensuring a satisfying vaping experience without the fog. "
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.