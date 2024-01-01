"Dive into the refreshing essence of summer with the BREEZE Canna Watermelon Wave 1g Classic Disposable. Indulge in the cool and juicy flavor of ripe watermelon, delivering a wave of refreshing satisfaction with every puff.



Taste Profile:

Enjoy a slice of sweet and fresh ripe watermelon in every puff of Watermelon Wave. Let the refreshing flavor transport you to a summer paradise, where every inhale is like biting into the juiciest watermelon slice.



Most Common Effect:

Experience a revitalizing and clear-headed high with Watermelon Wave. Perfect for daytime use, this vape offers a refreshing sensation that leaves the mind clear and spirits lifted, ensuring a satisfying vaping experience without the fog.



