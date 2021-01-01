About this product

BRNR LAB was born out of the desire to bring high performance devices to the mainstream and leverage increasing demand for affordable luxury,



VAPOR ON DEMAND - Buttonless design with the device activated by inhalation; intuitive and easy to use.



SMARTPULSE NO-BURN TECHNOLOGY - Automated temperature algorithm sends intermittent pulses of power to the core, instead of constant heat, which preserves flavor and prevents the device from overheating during usage.



VARIABLE TEMP (LOW FOR FLAVOR, HI FOR HIT) - Optimized perfectly for viscous distillate or terpene-rich formulations.



PROTECTIVE MOUTHPIECE Fully removable cap that allows discreet usage while protecting your cartridge.



AND 2 extenders for the Cap to accommodate different sized cartridges.