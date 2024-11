Meet and greet these social sweets with high times baked into every bite and sip! Inspired by the original pot brownie, our tasty treats are small-batch & made from scratch with only the best ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis. Enjoy a comforting, cozy cocoa made with premium royal cocoa or a soft, chewy baked bite available in three delicious flavors! Get some Bubby’s and get baked!

read more