About this product
Chip in with some chocolate. Bubby's Baked Choco Chip Bites are a twist on your favorite throwback cookie, fresh-baked and totally scrumptious with a precise dose of full-spectrum cannabis for a little somethin’ extra.
Bubby's Baked treats are small-batch and made from scratch with real ingredients for a soft-baked, blissful bite every time.
Bubby's Baked treats are small-batch and made from scratch with real ingredients for a soft-baked, blissful bite every time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bubby's Baked
Meet and greet these social sweets with high times baked into every bite and sip! Inspired by the original pot brownie, our tasty treats are small-batch & made from scratch with only the best ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis. Enjoy a comforting, cozy cocoa made with premium royal cocoa or a soft, chewy baked bite available in three delicious flavors! Get some Bubby’s and get baked!