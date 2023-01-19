About this product
The newest addition to the beloved Bubby’s Baked family! Made with rich, decadent Royal Dutch cocoa and full spectrum cannabis, Bubby’s Hot Cocoa is the perfect sweet treat with only 110 calories per serving. Mix with your choice of water, milk, coffee, or expresso for a warm, comforting, cup of chocolatey goodness. Stay warm and toasty all winter long!
MADE WITH ROYAL DUTCH COCOA POWDER • DELICIOUS WITH MILK, WATER OR COFFEE
MADE WITH ROYAL DUTCH COCOA POWDER • DELICIOUS WITH MILK, WATER OR COFFEE
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bubby's Baked
Meet and greet these social sweets with high times baked into every bite and sip! Inspired by the original pot brownie, our tasty treats are small-batch & made from scratch with only the best ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis. Enjoy a comforting, cozy cocoa made with premium royal cocoa or a soft, chewy baked bite available in three delicious flavors! Get some Bubby’s and get baked!