About this product
Have some cinnamon, sugar. Our classic Snickerdoodle Bites are fresh-baked with whole ingredients and infused with a perfect full-spectrum dose of THC for that warming wave of homemade goodness that can't be beat.
Bubby's Baked treats are small-batch and made from scratch with real ingredients for a soft-baked, blissful bite every time.
About this brand
Bubby's Baked
Meet and greet these social sweets with high times baked into every bite and sip! Inspired by the original pot brownie, our tasty treats are small-batch & made from scratch with only the best ingredients and full-spectrum cannabis. Enjoy a comforting, cozy cocoa made with premium royal cocoa or a soft, chewy baked bite available in three delicious flavors! Get some Bubby’s and get baked!