Bred by Top Dawg Seeds, Star Cookie crosses GSC and Stardawg to create a delicious trichome-packed strain. Big buds come from GSC genetics with a heavy dose of resin thanks to the Stardawg influence. Star Cookie buds offer a creamy cookies terpene profile that balances out the more potent gassy and piney influences.
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
