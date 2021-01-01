Bud Bar Displays®
Lo-Pro™ LED Base
New technology allows us to create an LED Lighted Display Base that is only 1” tall!
Whether you now own our amazing 24” or 48” Bud Bar Cabinet™, or are ordering new cabinets, consider the Lo-Pro Led Base for your cabinet up-lighting needs.
The Lo-Pro Base provides the same 7000k cool white LED illumination while being 3” shorter than our Standard LED Base.
LED Lighted Display Base footprint: For our 24” Bud Bar Cabinet™ – 24” wide x 16” deep x 1” tall.
For our 48” Bud Bar Cabinet™ – 48” wide x 16” deep x 1” tall.
