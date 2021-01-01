‘Ashes’ Showcase Insert™

If you are having your counters built onsite, but still want the presentation capabilities of our ‘Ashes’™ counter system, then ordering the beautiful ‘Ashes’ Showcase Insert™ makes it effortless to have the ultimate cannabis display for your customers and budtenders.



The insert includes both a lower LED light box, giving beautiful ‘up lighting’ illumination, and an upper LED tube for ‘down lighting’ which creates a radiant glow. The inserts’ side walls are an elegant ½” thick polished glass green acrylic with a frost finished lower half; the frost provides the display with a visual border, and gives your cabinet maker the option to create lighted sides in your counter cutout, if so desired.



Features:

Seamless Acrylic Front Panel.

6000k Cool White LEDs.

Hardwire Ready.

Tremendous Display Capacity.

Approximate Dimensions: 47 ¼” wide x 16″ deep x 38 ½” high.



Pods and Products displayed are sold separately on our site.



Crating and freight are additional costs.



**This item is crated and shipped freight, shipping costs will be invoiced separately. We will contact you to arrange shipping payment.

**The listed price may vary, pleas visit our website for all the available options.