About this product
Boveda® Humidity Packs
Sample Life Extended!
Add Boveda® Packs to our airtight Pods and extend the life of your flower samples on display.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
