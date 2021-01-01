About this product

“Your solution to easily locking sample containers on display.”

24” wide Tether Security Bar™ secures 5 Pods. Uses any Bud Bar Pod designs

Dual locks secure tether drawer for easy Pod management

Tether drawer unlocks from bar making transport to backroom vault easy and organized

Adjustable tether ‘collar’ for slack control

Tethers are made with aircraft grade SS cable and vinyl coated for smooth movement

Mounting tab for securing to counter using screws or mounting tape

Finishes; Matte Black or Matte White Acrylic or choose from selected laminates (inquire)

Dimensions: 24” wide x 2.25” high x 3” deep.

Materials: Matte Black Acrylic, Matte White Acrylic, or Laminate Finish



*NOTE: Pods/Goblets ARE NOT INCLUDED

