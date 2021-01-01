About this product
Closer Access For Higher Sales
Bring your concentrates hidden deep within your showcase to your counter top, while maintaining security. The Concentrate Security Case™ was specially designed to provide enhanced security to the Xtract Elite™. A hinged and locking cover opens from the budtenders side of the case, greatly restricting customer access while still allowing budtenders full control of the “show and smell” experience your customers enjoy before a purchase decision. In addition, the case’s numerous large air slots reduce residual heat buildup and allow for discreet security cable attachment, if needed.
Footprint: 21½“ Wide x 16½“ Deep x 4⅜“ Tall.
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
