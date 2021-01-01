About this product

Perfect for powering your LED displays at off site events and shows!

Our 12V/8300mAh battery has been matched to all our LED displays giving you independent power when no electricity is available.



Battery Features:

Power outlets for cables.

USB outlet to charge your personal devices.

Lighted power level gauge.

On/off switch.

Includes:

Wall Charger.

Male to Male cable.

Female to Dual Male Splitter.

Approximate Illumination Times:

Xtract and Vape Displays: 6 to 7 hours.

Xtract Elite: 5 to 6 hours.

24″ Bud Bar Cabinet: 3 to 4 hours.

48″ Bud Bar Cabinet: 2 to 3 hours.