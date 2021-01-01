About this product

Cone Display

The Perfect Way to Display Pre-Rolls in Cone Tubes.

The Cone Display organizes your cones and creates an appealing look that helps increase sales. Order with or without sign holder.



Features:

Sign holder holds a 5 ½” tall x 6 ¼” wide paper, allowing you to create your own sales information.

Tube holes are 5⁄8” and hold all standard cone style containers.

Standard display holds 24 tubes. (cone tubes are sold separately).