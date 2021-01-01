About this product

Each container includes a Platinum Xtract Jar Liner.

We pour our own jar liners using only USA made clear platinum silicone.

Platinum Xtract Jar Liners™ stops extracts from sticking to the container.

The 50g, 30g & 10g jar liners are removable; the silicone for the 5g container is poured into the Sili’Pod™ directly and is not removable.

Sili’Pods™are perfect for display viewing & sampling your extracts.

Sili'Pods with Platinum Xtract Jar Liners™ come in four sizes:

50g – Holds 8-9 Grams – Overall Dimensions: 2⅜” diameter x 1⅛” tall.



30g – Holds 5 Grams – Overall Dimensions: 2” diameter x 1⅛” tall.



10g – Holds 2 Grams – Overall Dimensions: 1½” diameter x ¾” tall.



5g – Holds ½-1 Gram – Overall Dimensions: 1¼” diameter x ¾” tall.



Keep your extracts safe by using high-quality platinum silicone!