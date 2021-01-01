About this product
The Incline Puffer Pod™ Stand holds a 4″ x 2 ½” sign card allowing plenty of room for detailed strain information along with an inset to hold the Puffer Pod® secure and an access hole to pass an optional tether cable thru for added security.
The Puffer Pod® itself is an elegantly clean design which uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod® incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is pressed. When pressed quickly the Puffer Pod® then delivers an ample wisp of terpene aroma.
The Puffer Pod® also features a humidity tray which hides an optional Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Incline Puffer Pod™ display a “Puffing Powerhouse”!
The Incline Puffer Pod™ is Tether Ready.
Overall Dimensions: 4 1⁄16″ wide x 6 ¾” deep x 2 ⅜” tall without Pod (4 ⅜” tall with Pod).
The Puffer Pod® itself is an elegantly clean design which uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod® incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is pressed. When pressed quickly the Puffer Pod® then delivers an ample wisp of terpene aroma.
The Puffer Pod® also features a humidity tray which hides an optional Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Incline Puffer Pod™ display a “Puffing Powerhouse”!
The Incline Puffer Pod™ is Tether Ready.
Overall Dimensions: 4 1⁄16″ wide x 6 ¾” deep x 2 ⅜” tall without Pod (4 ⅜” tall with Pod).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.