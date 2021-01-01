Bud Bar Displays®
Photographers ‘Nug Spike’™
Take Great Nug Photos’!
Features:
A great tool for achieving perfect shots without the extra work.
Save editing time since your nug floats’ in the air.
Provides more shot angles.
Non-slip silicone feet.
Stable base and solid rod with 4” long Stainless Steel Pin.
Dimensions: 6” square base x 12” tall.
