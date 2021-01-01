About this product
Nug Flight™
The Nug Flight™, a formal way of presenting cannabis in various settings:
For a Producer Sales Rep., the Nug Flight™ makes a powerful and professional presentation during
a dispensary buyer sales meeting.
For Cannabis Lounges, the Nug Flight™ is a sophisticated way of presenting premium strains
to customers tableside.
For Dispensaries and Retail Stores, the Nug Flight™ is the perfect display to offer producers a
‘slotting fee’ in order for your company to highlight their premium strains.
The Nug Flight™ includes; 5 Puffer Pods™, strain information pockets, finger insets for easy carrying,
large silicone anti-skid feet, (Locking Rings on Pods and Logos on Pods and/or Tray is optional).
*Available in All White or All Black
Footprint: 19″ wide x 3″ tall (w/ Pods) x 10″ deep.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
