Nug Flight™

The Nug Flight™, a formal way of presenting cannabis in various settings:



For a Producer Sales Rep., the Nug Flight™ makes a powerful and professional presentation during

a dispensary buyer sales meeting.

For Cannabis Lounges, the Nug Flight™ is a sophisticated way of presenting premium strains

to customers tableside.

For Dispensaries and Retail Stores, the Nug Flight™ is the perfect display to offer producers a

‘slotting fee’ in order for your company to highlight their premium strains.

The Nug Flight™ includes; 5 Puffer Pods™, strain information pockets, finger insets for easy carrying,

large silicone anti-skid feet, (Locking Rings on Pods and Logos on Pods and/or Tray is optional).



*Available in All White or All Black



Footprint: 19″ wide x 3″ tall (w/ Pods) x 10″ deep.