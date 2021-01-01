Bud Bar Displays®
About this product
Bud Girl, J-Tube Display
● Art Deco Look ●
Quality made for your straight-sided joint tubes.
Features:
Hole diameter: 3/4” (19 mm).
Made from ¼” thick polished acrylic.
Non-skid feet.
3 styles: Tube Holder only, Holder w/your Logo, Holder w/Bud Girl.
Call for large quantity discounts.
Display Dimensions: 10 ¾” wide x 7 ¼” deep x 13 ¾” high.
Joint tubes are not included and are sold separately on our site.
