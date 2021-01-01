About this product

Our popular Puffer Pod® has been fitted with a Platinum Silicone Liner for sampling your array of extracts which are normally difficult to display for customer engagement and enjoyment.



The silicone liner was designed with a rim around the perimeter to help contain even your lower viscosity concentrates. Quickly depress the ‘puff button’ and the micro-aroma holes will deliver a wonderful aromatic sample, after which your customer may look through the magnifier and marvel at the beauty they see.



The Puff-X Pod™ is Tether Ready.