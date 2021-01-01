About this product
Our popular Puffer Pod® has been fitted with a Platinum Silicone Liner for sampling your array of extracts which are normally difficult to display for customer engagement and enjoyment.
The silicone liner was designed with a rim around the perimeter to help contain even your lower viscosity concentrates. Quickly depress the ‘puff button’ and the micro-aroma holes will deliver a wonderful aromatic sample, after which your customer may look through the magnifier and marvel at the beauty they see.
The Puff-X Pod™ is Tether Ready.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays®
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES.
We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity.
We Ship Worldwide.
