About this product

Features:

Airtight Lid Seals

'Micro Holes' that block air movement until the puff button is depressed

Magnifier Lens

Humidity Tray

Nug Spike

‘Tether Ready’



Bud Bar has created a new way of delivering your favorite terpene aromas to you with the introduction of the Puffer Pod®! This elegantly clean design uses simple physics to deliver a generous whiff of wonderful cannabis aromas without the need for a plug! The Puffer Pod® incorporates ‘Micro Holes’ that block air movement until the puff button is depressed. When depressed the Puffer Pod® then delivers a subtle wisp of terpene aroma. The Puffer Pod® also features a humidity tray which hides a Boveda® Humidity Control Pack underneath, allowing samples to stay fresher, longer. The tray, along with our trademark magnifier and nug spike, make this Pod a “Puffing Powerhouse”!