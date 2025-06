๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐๐œ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐๐‹๐•๐ƒ.

Budcracker BLVD. is a New York-based cannabis brand focused on delivering high-quality, lab-tested flower and pre-rolls. With roots in the cityโ€™s legacy market, weโ€™re committed to producing consistent, reliable products that reflect where we come from.



Our approach is simple: clean sourcing, honest practices, and products that meet the standard โ€” every time.



๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐–๐ž ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ

โ€ข Potent, high-quality flower

โ€ข Smooth, consistent pre-rolls

โ€ข Infused blends crafted with care

โ€ข Third-party tested for purity and potency



๐–๐ก๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐๐œ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐๐‹๐•๐ƒ.

Weโ€™re built on experience, not trends. Our focus is on transparency, quality, and staying true to the communities that shaped this industry. No shortcuts โ€” just trusted cannabis for everyday use.



๐‹๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฐ ๐˜๐จ๐ซ๐ค ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ž๐‚๐Œ: ๐Ž๐‚๐Œโ€“๐๐“๐Ÿ‘๐โ€“๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“โ€“๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ

Now available at select licensed dispensaries.

Scroll down to view participating locations.

read more