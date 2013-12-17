Loading…
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Afghan Kush Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Terp Sugar

Afghan Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!