Buddies Canada
Buddies Death Bubba
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Premium
Indica
Death Bubba by BuddiesCanada.ca
Indica
Death Bubba by BuddiesCanada.ca
Death Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!