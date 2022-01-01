About this product
CBD Gummies 750mg Vegan (30ct)
Our delicious CBD Fruit Gummies are perfect for the start to a hectic day or to wind down at night. Typical serving size is 1 gummy which contains 20 mg of CBD and 5mg of CBG in each gummy. One bite of these CBD Gummy candies and an hour later you will be in the perfect state of mind.
Flavors: Blue Razz, Strawberry Crush, Grape Rush, Juicy Pineapple
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Relaxation, Anxiety Reduction, Restfulness, Calming
Size: 30 servings per container
Strength: 750mg total, 20mg CBD & 5mg CBG per piece
Our delicious CBD Fruit Gummies are perfect for the start to a hectic day or to wind down at night. Typical serving size is 1 gummy which contains 20 mg of CBD and 5mg of CBG in each gummy. One bite of these CBD Gummy candies and an hour later you will be in the perfect state of mind.
Flavors: Blue Razz, Strawberry Crush, Grape Rush, Juicy Pineapple
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Relaxation, Anxiety Reduction, Restfulness, Calming
Size: 30 servings per container
Strength: 750mg total, 20mg CBD & 5mg CBG per piece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
NO MEDICAL CARD NEEDED!
- SHOP IN-STORE OR ONLINE - FAST SHIPPING!
RETAIL - WHOLESALE - DISTRO - WHITE LABELING - WAREHOUSE
NO MEDICAL CARD NEEDED!
- SHOP IN-STORE OR ONLINE - FAST SHIPPING!
RETAIL - WHOLESALE - DISTRO - WHITE LABELING - WAREHOUSE