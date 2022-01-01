CBD Gummies 750mg Vegan (30ct)



Our delicious CBD Fruit Gummies are perfect for the start to a hectic day or to wind down at night. Typical serving size is 1 gummy which contains 20 mg of CBD and 5mg of CBG in each gummy. One bite of these CBD Gummy candies and an hour later you will be in the perfect state of mind.



Flavors: Blue Razz, Strawberry Crush, Grape Rush, Juicy Pineapple

Strain: 100% Hemp Derived

Effect: Relaxation, Anxiety Reduction, Restfulness, Calming

Size: 30 servings per container

Strength: 750mg total, 20mg CBD & 5mg CBG per piece