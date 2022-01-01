Delta 8 Gummies - Strawberry Banana, Cherry, Watermelon, Pineapple Crush & Tropical Punch
About this product
Delta 8 THC Gummies 100mg 2 Pack
Our delicious 2 Pack Delta 8 gummies are perfect for on the go treat when your in need of a little extra kick. Typical serving size is 1 gummy which contains 50 mg of Delta 8 THC each. One bite of these Delta 8 Gummy candies and you’ll instantly understand why its one of our most popular products.
These extra strength Gummies contain 50mg of Delta 8 THC and should be used with caution.
Flavor: Strawberry Banana, Cherry, Watermelon, Pineapple Crush, Tropical Punch
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing
Size: 2 servings per container
Strength: 100mg total, 50mg per piece
Delta-9 THC<0.3%
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
