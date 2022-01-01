About this product
Tropical 250mg Delta 8 Gummies are perfect for the store or home. These sweet treats pack a punch with 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy.
These D8 gummies are 50mg extra strength, and should not be taken when driving or operating machinery.
Flavor: Tropical Fruit
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing
Size: 25 count (5 servings per container pouch)
Strength: 250mg Delta 8 each (50mg per gummy)
Delta-9 THC<0.3%
These D8 gummies are 50mg extra strength, and should not be taken when driving or operating machinery.
Flavor: Tropical Fruit
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing
Size: 25 count (5 servings per container pouch)
Strength: 250mg Delta 8 each (50mg per gummy)
Delta-9 THC<0.3%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
NO MEDICAL CARD NEEDED!
- SHOP IN-STORE OR ONLINE - FAST SHIPPING!
RETAIL - WHOLESALE - DISTRO - WHITE LABELING - WAREHOUSE
NO MEDICAL CARD NEEDED!
- SHOP IN-STORE OR ONLINE - FAST SHIPPING!
RETAIL - WHOLESALE - DISTRO - WHITE LABELING - WAREHOUSE