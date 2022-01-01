Tropical 250mg Delta 8 Gummies are perfect for the store or home. These sweet treats pack a punch with 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy.



These D8 gummies are 50mg extra strength, and should not be taken when driving or operating machinery.



Flavor: Tropical Fruit

Strain: 100% Hemp Derived

Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing

Size: 25 count (5 servings per container pouch)

Strength: 250mg Delta 8 each (50mg per gummy)

Delta-9 THC<0.3%

