About this product
Hybrid Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge
Our Hybrid Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 92% Δ8THC (917mg) with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our Hybrid delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible, acrylic CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and acrylic mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste.
About Our Hybrid Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – 1ml
Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 917mg (92%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg total extract
~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (92%+)
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Delta 8 THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
Our Hybrid Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 92% Δ8THC (917mg) with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our Hybrid delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible, acrylic CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and acrylic mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste.
About Our Hybrid Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – 1ml
Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 917mg (92%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg total extract
~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (92%+)
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Delta 8 THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
NO MEDICAL CARD NEEDED!
- SHOP IN-STORE OR ONLINE - FAST SHIPPING!
RETAIL - WHOLESALE - DISTRO - WHITE LABELING - WAREHOUSE
NO MEDICAL CARD NEEDED!
- SHOP IN-STORE OR ONLINE - FAST SHIPPING!
RETAIL - WHOLESALE - DISTRO - WHITE LABELING - WAREHOUSE