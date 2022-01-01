Hybrid Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge



Our Hybrid Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 92% Δ8THC (917mg) with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our Hybrid delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible, acrylic CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and acrylic mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste.



About Our Hybrid Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – 1ml



Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 917mg (92%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:



1000mg total extract

~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (92%+)

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Delta 8 THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.