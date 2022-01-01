Delta 9 THC Gummies 8mg Each (30ct)



$39.00 Wholesale Price: $14.00



Our delicious Delta 9 gummies are perfect for on the go treat when your in need of a little extra kick. Typical serving size is 1 gummy which contains 8 mg of Delta 9 THC each. One bite of these Delta 9 Gummy candies and you’ll instantly understand why its one of our most popular products.



Flavor: Fruit Punch

Strain: 100% Hemp Derived

Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing

Size: 30 servings per container

Strength: 8mg per piece

Delta-9 THC<0.3% total weight

