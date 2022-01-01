About this product
Dope Rope 600mg Delta 8 Gummy Nerd Rope Candy – RAINBOW-BLUE RAZZ-WATERMELON-STRAWBERRY-CHERRY
Our Delta 8 Dope Ropes are a gummy rope covered in rainbow candy so tasty that words can’t even begin to describe these tear and share favorites at any social gathering. Currently available in Watermelon, Cherry, Blue Razz, Rainbow and Strawberry flavor, these Medicated Candy Ropes are infused with 600mg Delta8 THC in each package which altogether makes these medicated gummy ropes satisfy both your sweet tooth cravings and muscles after a long workout or long day after work.
If you’re looking to buy strongest Delta 8 Nerd Ropes we are the store for you!
Flavors: RAINBOW-BLUE RAZZ-WATERMELON-STRAWBERRY-CHERRY
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing
Size: 8 servings per container
Strength: 600mg total
Delta-9 THC<0.3%
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
NO MEDICAL CARD NEEDED!
- SHOP IN-STORE OR ONLINE - FAST SHIPPING!
RETAIL - WHOLESALE - DISTRO - WHITE LABELING - WAREHOUSE
