About this strain
Blue Tahoe, also known as Blueberry Tahoe and Blue Tahoe OG, is a cross of Blueberry and Tahoe OG Kush from New420Guy Seeds. This strain holds a blueberry flavor in addition to earthy OG accents from its Kush-influenced genetics. Blue Tahoe can provide a good mid-level experience, making it great for novices and veterans alike.
Blue Tahoe effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
