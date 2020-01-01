BuudaBomb is a trusted source for cannabis-infused edibles based in Toronto. All the edibles are cooked in a commercial kitchen and lab tested to ensure a reliable and consistent dosage of THC. Our edible line up of chocolates and gummy bears are intensely effective with a taste that rivals the candies you'd find in your local supermarket. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for health conscious cannabis consumers by providing an enjoyable and safe alternative while also educating the public about the therapeutic and medical values of cannabis.