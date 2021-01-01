About this product

Biochar is full of crevices and holes, creating safe havens for the soil's microorganism. The carbon compounds in charcoal form loose chemical bonds with soluble plant nutrients so they are not as readily washed away by rain and irrigation.



Benefits:

-Improves water retention in the soil

-Stabilizing Nitrogen

-Improves soil fertility and structure

-Increase plant's C.E.C. (cation exchange capacity)

-Reduces carbon emissions

-Increase plant productivity

-Provides protection against some foliar and soil borne diseases