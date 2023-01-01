Our large HexBee-designed Bzz box, created by one of our semi-annual lid competition winners @myantz, is made from high-quality bamboo and has plenty of room to store all your accessories and stash. Each large Bzz box has three standard Bzz jars, a chalkboard marker, and a bamboo tray.



The beauty of this box is in its simplistic but high-functioning design. Each of the three jars has its compartment, with the last one positioned perfectly to catch any excess left on the tray during the rolling process.



The chalkboard marker is perfect for writing which type of herb you have in each jar. Two compartments can hold your other essentials, such as screens, pipes, lighters, roach clips, and even a small personal-sized bong.



With its combination lock, you can feel confident that your stash is safe while leaving the beautiful bamboo box out on display, with no one ever knowing what's inside unless you choose to show them.



The Bzz box is a beautiful accessory on its own or at approx. 9" x 7" x 6", you can opt to have the lid engraved. By selecting "Engraved" at check out, you can add a name or initials, making your Bzz Box a unique gift for yourself or your favorite friend.



To take advantage of this feature, email the initials or name you wish engraved along with your order number to thebzzbox@gmail.com.

