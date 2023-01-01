Our newest Bzz Box is hot off the construction block. Created from requests to have an even smaller box, our exclusive Bzz Mini holds up to three of your current favorites, and with the included 2-way humidity pack it’s sure to keep your herbs fresh. With a chalkboard label and marker, you’ll never forget what you brought with you. This personal Bzz Box Mini will delight the person receiving it. It also comes with a 3-pack of Bzz Cones.



The Bzz Mini measures 5 inches by 2.75 inches by 1.5 inches

Show more