C3 Global Biosciences (c3GBS) is a cause-driven organization committed to developing sustainable health solutions through the advancement of cannabis science. We are passionately driven to develop and produce alternative functional therapies that may improve the quality of life for people around the world! C3 stands for Complete Choice Cannabidiol. Complete meaning “full spectrum” as our products are developed with other cannabinoids present that work in concert with CBD to achieve improved vitality and stronger health. Choice meaning each ingredient we select is of “Choice” quality. We use certified organic ingredients that are of the highest quality and potency. Lastly, Cannabidiol speaks for itself. We believe in the power of Cannabidiol as each member of our team has had a profound experience with CBD.