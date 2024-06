Rolled from our premium Clean Green® Certified flower, C4’s pre-rolls are the perfect (and convenient) way to try all our strains. Hand rolled in 98 mm Raw® Rolling Papers.



Glue Ball (Original Glue x Snowball)



Strain Info: With a strain this sticky, you know it’s going to pack a punch. With a distinct gassy, citrusy, tobacco like flavor, Glue Ball is for C4’s Canna-seurs and those wanting a strong indica. Fair warning, this strain hits hard on the onset and carries your worries away for quite sometime. Be sure to be prepared to be Glue Balled to your couch or bed…you’ve been warned. Great for pain, migraines, depression, and anxiety, Glue Ball from C4 is the perfect way to close out your day.

