C4 Cannaburst

C4 Cannaburst products

12 products
Product image for 10:1 CBD Berry Bomb Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
Candy
10:1 CBD Berry Bomb Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Product image for Sour Atomic Apple Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Sour Atomic Apple Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 100%
Product image for 10:1 CBD Lemon Blast Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
Candy
10:1 CBD Lemon Blast Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Product image for 10:1 CBD Grape Grenade Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
Candy
10:1 CBD Grape Grenade Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Product image for Berry Bomb Fruit Chews 250mg 10-pack
Candy
Berry Bomb Fruit Chews 250mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 250%
Product image for Grape Grenade Fruit Chews Sativa 20mg 2-pack
Candy
Grape Grenade Fruit Chews Sativa 20mg 2-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 20%
Product image for Molotov Mystery Fruit Chews 250mg 10-pack
Candy
Molotov Mystery Fruit Chews 250mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 250%
Product image for Lemon Blast Hybrid Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Lemon Blast Hybrid Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 10:1 CBD Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
Candy
10:1 CBD Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Product image for 1:1 Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack
Candy
1:1 Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for Mango Mortar Fruit Chews Hybrid 20mg 2-pack
Candy
Mango Mortar Fruit Chews Hybrid 20mg 2-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
Product image for Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews Hybrid 20mg 2-pack
Candy
Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews Hybrid 20mg 2-pack
by C4 Cannaburst