We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
C4 Cannaburst
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
C4 Cannaburst products
12 products
Candy
10:1 CBD Berry Bomb Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
4.0
(
1
)
Candy
Sour Atomic Apple Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 100%
Candy
10:1 CBD Lemon Blast Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Candy
10:1 CBD Grape Grenade Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Candy
Berry Bomb Fruit Chews 250mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 250%
Candy
Grape Grenade Fruit Chews Sativa 20mg 2-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 20%
Candy
Molotov Mystery Fruit Chews 250mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 250%
Candy
Lemon Blast Hybrid Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
10:1 CBD Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 10%
CBD 100%
Candy
1:1 Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Candy
Mango Mortar Fruit Chews Hybrid 20mg 2-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
Candy
Strawberry Surge Fruit Chews Hybrid 20mg 2-pack
by C4 Cannaburst
Home
Brands
C4 Cannaburst
Catalog