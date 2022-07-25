THC Free Soothing Mint CBD Lotion: Fast absorbing muscle-soothing lotion with all natural, therapeutic ingredients and 1,000mg of CBD. Each two ounce bottle includes 1,000mg of CBD blended with organic cocoa butter, shea butter, jojoba oil and other nourishing botanical extracts.
