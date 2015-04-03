Cherry Diesel, also known as "Cherry Turbo Diesel," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain created by crossing Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel. Cherry Diesel is pungent and features a cherry-forward flavor profile with sweet diesel undertones. In terms of effects, this strain is more energizing than calming. Cherry Diesel effects will make you feel motivated and uplifted - ideal for taking on mundane tasks or working on creative challenges. The energizing effects of this strain make it a great candidate for wake and bake sessions. Cherry Diesel is 15% THC, an ideal strain for new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Diesel to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense, fragrant, and sticky buds after an 8-9 week flowering cycle. This strain was originally bred by MTG Seeds.