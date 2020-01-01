 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Cabin Cannabis
Cabin Cannabis

BORN LOCAL. GROWN LOCAL.

Veg Room Beauties
Maui Waui in all her colors
Hand caged and defoliated

About Cabin Cannabis

Cabin Cannabis is a family owned and operated dispensary that works with industry professionals to provide cannabis users with the highest quality products that can be found in Colorado. Cabin Cannabis is dedicated to constantly learning, improving, and teaching. Born local, grown local, the Cabin Cannabis team is committed to keeping their community clean and to reduce waste. Cabin Cannabis grows all of its own flower in Gunnison, CO. Guaranteed pesticide, herbicide, and hormone free ALWAYS. All of Cabin Cannabis' plants are soil grown, vegan, hand trimmed, and glass jar cured. Cabin Cannabis prides themselves in being able to provide the cleanest local flower found in the Gunnison Valley.