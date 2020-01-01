 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cabinet Garden
Cabinet Garden Cover Photo

Cabinet Garden

What's Growing In Your Cabinet Garden™?

Wanna Grow At Home? Enter To Win A Free Cabinet Garden™ on our Website at CabinetGarden.com
Wanna Grow At Home? Enter To Win A Free Cabinet Garden™ on our Website at CabinetGarden.com
Wanna Grow At Home? Cabinet Garden™ in the perfect solution for home cannabis growing. Free Shipping
Wanna Grow At Home? Cabinet Garden™ in the perfect solution for home cannabis growing. Free Shipping
Grow up to 6 amazing pesticide free cannabis plants at home has never been easier w/ Cabinet Garden™
Grow up to 6 amazing pesticide free cannabis plants at home has never been easier w/ Cabinet Garden™
The perfect size for clones and seed starters. Cabinet Garden's Small is a great way to get growing.
The perfect size for clones and seed starters. Cabinet Garden's Small is a great way to get growing.
Three sizes to choose from. Medium & Large are amazing for full cannabis plants & Small for clones.
Three sizes to choose from. Medium & Large are amazing for full cannabis plants & Small for clones.

About Cabinet Garden

We have created the ideal indoor ecosystem for easily growing delicious pesticide-free organic fruits, veggies, and herbs—all within the comfort and convenience of your home! The Cabinet Garden™ complete home gardening system uses the most environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient cultivation technology to produce superior quality plants in a lockable cabinet that can be tucked away in a closet for discreet security.

Grow tents

more products

Available in

United States