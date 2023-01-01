About this product
Hemp-derived Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid that provides a number of benefits, like CBD. Similar to CBD, delta 8 binds to the BD-1 cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system, but delta-8 THC interacts with the body slightly differently. Delta 8 helps to combat discomfort, anxious feelings, and improves mood.
250mg of infused Delta-8 THC per pouch
25mg of infused Delta-8 THC per gummy
Blue Raspberry Flavor
Hemp Derived THC - less than 0.3% THC
Vegan Friendly
The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.
A fun and effective way to enjoy Delta-8
Convenient for anytime of the day
Not for use or purchase by anyone under the age of 21
Adult Use Only
Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.
Not available for purchase in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhodes Island, Utah, Vermont and Washington.
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
RT116431