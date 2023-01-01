Hemp-derived Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid that provides a number of benefits, like CBD. Similar to CBD, delta 8 binds to the BD-1 cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system, but delta-8 THC interacts with the body slightly differently. Delta 8 helps to combat discomfort, anxious feelings, and improves mood.



250mg of infused Delta-8 THC per pouch

25mg of infused Delta-8 THC per gummy

Blue Raspberry Flavor

Hemp Derived THC - less than 0.3% THC

Vegan Friendly

The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.

A fun and effective way to enjoy Delta-8

Convenient for anytime of the day

Not for use or purchase by anyone under the age of 21

Adult Use Only



Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.



Not available for purchase in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhodes Island, Utah, Vermont and Washington.

