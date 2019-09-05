All of the goods in one, stunningly organized box!



Our vegan leather box exudes superior craftsmanship and comes complete with four borosilicate airtight glass jars (those are serious quality, btw) and a large removable tray for all your supporting players. This dignified Cache box features a vegan suede interior, a lock, and a key to keep your stash safe.



Now, with the Cache box you’re always put together, on top of your supply and ready for whatever session is coming down the pike.