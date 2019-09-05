About this product
All of the goods in one, stunningly organized box!
Our vegan leather box exudes superior craftsmanship and comes complete with four borosilicate airtight glass jars (those are serious quality, btw) and a large removable tray for all your supporting players. This dignified Cache box features a vegan suede interior, a lock, and a key to keep your stash safe.
Now, with the Cache box you’re always put together, on top of your supply and ready for whatever session is coming down the pike.
About this brand
Cache San Francisco
Cache is a lifestyle brand created to mix sophistication with fun. Our goal is to bring you innovative and elegant solutions that possess both style and ease. We are committed to sourcing our products ethically, giving back to causes we believe in and involving our customers in our evolution as a brand and a company.
Our first round of limited edition products are designed with you in mind. We want to collect your feedback and create more functional storage solutions for your creative and fun life!
