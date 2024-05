Introducing Designer Distillate by CAKE She Hits Different.

Embark on an interstellar journey with our game-changing 1.25 gram all-in-one cosmic vape pod.

25% More oil. 90%+ total cannabinoids. 1,000mg THC. Three designer colors.

Transcend boundaries and experience the outer realms of style and potency.



White Raspberry [ Hybrid ]

A whimsical blend of fairy-tale sweetness and playful tartness that creates a potent, yet uplifting experience.

Show more