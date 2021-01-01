About this product

The full-bodied effects of this top-shelf cultivar have been kept hush-hush for decades. But it was only a matter of time before hemp lovers discovered her calming, yet heightening indica-effects that take your system on a sensual, body-tingling experience that will leave you breathless at the end of every session – just like Stormy Daniels would 😉 The bubbly, lively cultivar can be described as a sociable strain, uplifting your spirits and putting you in a positive mood perfect for those get-togethers and social gatherings.